PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Raised to $103.00 at Morgan Stanley

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.51% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.
NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $94.92 on Monday. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.87.
In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,405,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 453,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,092,000 after purchasing an additional 313,567 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 984,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,957,000 after purchasing an additional 298,777 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,937,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
About PACCAR
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
