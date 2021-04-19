PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Raised to $103.00 at Morgan Stanley

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Get PACCAR alerts:

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $94.92 on Monday. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.87.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,405,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 453,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,092,000 after purchasing an additional 313,567 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 984,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,957,000 after purchasing an additional 298,777 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,937,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.