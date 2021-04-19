Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLH. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after buying an additional 12,569 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,064,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,991,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after buying an additional 14,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Twohig sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $402,474.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,145.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,870. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of CLH opened at $88.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.16. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $91.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 1.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $796.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

