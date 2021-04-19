Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $474,000 Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,621,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,454,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rayonier by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,811,000 after purchasing an additional 441,150 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,677,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rayonier by 196.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 176,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $171,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $36.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.57 and a beta of 0.98. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $37.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.78%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

