Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $526,000 Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

OZK stock opened at $39.81 on Monday. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average is $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.90.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $266.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.94%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

