Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Truist downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CL King lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $171.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.33. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

