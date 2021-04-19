Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 872 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 155,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 13,432 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 26,094 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares in the company, valued at $15,091,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ChampionX stock opened at $20.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $706.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.89 million. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

