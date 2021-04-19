Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 358,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 442,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 123.4 days.

PCFBF stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pacific Basin Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 133 Handysize vessels, 117 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post-Panamax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

