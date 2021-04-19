Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 358,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 442,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 123.4 days.

PCFBF stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pacific Basin Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 133 Handysize vessels, 117 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post-Panamax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.