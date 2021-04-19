PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target Raised to $90.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PAR. BTIG Research increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.67.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $80.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.68 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.42 and a 200-day moving average of $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.39 million. On average, analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAR. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

