Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PGPHF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Partners Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS PGPHF opened at $1,450.75 on Thursday. Partners Group has a 1 year low of $736.20 and a 1 year high of $1,499.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,288.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,150.62.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

