PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 0.7% of Motco’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Motco’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $266.02. 87,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,188,255. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $312.38 billion, a PE ratio of 100.51, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.41 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.21 and a 200 day moving average of $231.84.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.25.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

