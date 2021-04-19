PBMares Wealth Management LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $122.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $79.75 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Balchem’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

BCPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

