Penbrook Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 18.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $3.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $257.86. 87,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,043. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The firm has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.58, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

