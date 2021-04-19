Penbrook Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 23,435 shares during the quarter. CyberOptics accounts for 1.6% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in CyberOptics were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CyberOptics by 297.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CyberOptics by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 54.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of CyberOptics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

CyberOptics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,458. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.16. The company has a market capitalization of $205.69 million, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. CyberOptics Co. has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $43.48.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

