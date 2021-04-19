Penbrook Management LLC Has $955,000 Holdings in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Penbrook Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,740 shares during the period. Data I/O accounts for approximately 1.1% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 4.04% of Data I/O worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAIO. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Data I/O during the 4th quarter valued at about $968,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Data I/O by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 27,372 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Data I/O in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Anthony Ambrose sold 26,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $149,625.16. 15.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAIO traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.50. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,026. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 million, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.30. Data I/O Co. has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 13.24%.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

