Penbrook Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Penbrook Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.24.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,422 shares of company stock worth $1,072,237. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.65. 175,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,703,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $43.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

