Peony (PNY) Price Down 6.5% This Week

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Peony coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $415.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00055163 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005331 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,482,709 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

