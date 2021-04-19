PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Boosted by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.1% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $9,522,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

PEP traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.34. The company had a trading volume of 204,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,695,340. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.01. The company has a market cap of $200.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

