Pesetacoin (PTC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.00

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last seven days, Pesetacoin has traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pesetacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pesetacoin has a market cap of $1.05 million and $5.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pesetacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $262.86 or 0.00470943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005507 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002500 BTC.

About Pesetacoin

Pesetacoin (CRYPTO:PTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 143,426,074 coins. The official website for Pesetacoin is pesetacoin.info . Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PesetaCoin is a scrypt altcoin like Litecoin. The block time is one minute and the diffiuclty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. The starting block reward is 166 PTC and halves every year. The coin is merged mineable and has a negligable premine of 0.016%. “

Pesetacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pesetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pesetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pesetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pesetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.