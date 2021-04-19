Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.4% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 101,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in Pfizer by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 167,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 21,702 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in Pfizer by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 23,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 36,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $38.66. The company had a trading volume of 421,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,941,344. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $215.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

