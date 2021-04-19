Photon Trading Up 70.1% Over Last 7 Days (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. Photon has a total market capitalization of $833,631.34 and approximately $1.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Photon coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Photon has traded up 70.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Photon alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,533.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,218.32 or 0.03923869 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.56 or 0.00471505 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $934.41 or 0.01652822 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.61 or 0.00591869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $307.83 or 0.00544512 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00062317 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.31 or 0.00426837 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Photon Profile

Photon (CRYPTO:PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 39,198,974,383 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com . The Reddit community for Photon is https://reddit.com/r/Photon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Buying and Selling Photon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Photon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Photon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.