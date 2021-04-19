Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phunware Inc. provides cloud platform for mobile. It offers software, solutions, data and services for brands. Phunware Inc., formerly known as Stellar Acquisition III Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get Phunware alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PHUN opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 12.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36. Phunware has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative net margin of 186.72% and a negative return on equity of 5,811.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phunware will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Phunware in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phunware by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 130,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phunware by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phunware (PHUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.