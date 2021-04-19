Pickle Finance Trading Up 7.6% Over Last Week (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $23.20 million and approximately $11.19 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for $17.21 or 0.00030231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00072528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00020905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00089460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.87 or 0.00670723 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00040050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

PICKLE is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,373,259 coins and its circulating supply is 1,348,142 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

