Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

PLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.40.

PLL opened at $65.07 on Thursday. Piedmont Lithium has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $88.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.70 and its 200-day moving average is $43.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -95.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

