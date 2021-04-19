Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 980,300 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 582,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

PPC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $71,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPC stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $24.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,711. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average of $20.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $25.73.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

