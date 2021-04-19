Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PINS. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $5,996,006.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,996,006.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 896,865 shares of company stock worth $69,024,363 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pinterest by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after buying an additional 14,872,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,732,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,628,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $76.22 on Friday. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.12. The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.