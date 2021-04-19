Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $190.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Truist from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PXD. Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $186.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.21.

PXD stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.11. 36,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,119. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $169.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total value of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,783 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

