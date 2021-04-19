Piper Sandler Boosts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $225.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $209.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.30.

McDonald’s stock opened at $233.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.63. McDonald’s has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $234.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

