Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Short Interest Up 49.4% in March

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the March 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.6 days.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of PZRIF stock opened at $8.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $8.49.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

