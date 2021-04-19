Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Given New $82.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price objective increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.13% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PLNT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.59.
Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $88.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.08. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,261.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $45.87 and a 12-month high of $90.34.
In other news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Insiders have sold 100,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,413,427 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 134,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.