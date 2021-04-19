Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Given New $82.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price objective increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PLNT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.59.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $88.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.08. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,261.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $45.87 and a 12-month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Insiders have sold 100,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,413,427 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 134,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

