Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) versus Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Head to Head Comparison

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Romeo Power alerts:

This table compares Romeo Power and Polar Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power N/A N/A $2.09 million N/A N/A Polar Power $24.80 million 5.26 -$4.05 million N/A N/A

Romeo Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Polar Power.

Risk & Volatility

Romeo Power has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polar Power has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Romeo Power and Polar Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25 Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Romeo Power presently has a consensus price target of $15.43, indicating a potential upside of 84.29%. Given Romeo Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Polar Power.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.1% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Polar Power shares are held by institutional investors. 49.9% of Polar Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Romeo Power and Polar Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power N/A 7.50% 0.16% Polar Power -162.27% -71.09% -52.70%

Summary

Romeo Power beats Polar Power on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Romeo Power Company Profile

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services. Romeo Power, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Vernon, California.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Gardena, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.