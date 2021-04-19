Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.69.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist increased their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

NYSE PII traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Polaris has a 1-year low of $57.24 and a 1-year high of $147.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.45 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 11,045 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,435,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,821 shares of company stock worth $24,733,195 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 115.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Polaris by 16.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the third quarter valued at $878,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 153.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth $1,464,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

