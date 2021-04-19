Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,326 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $13,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,073,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,792 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,972,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,094,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,081,000 after purchasing an additional 298,714 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,541,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,267,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $112.69. The stock had a trading volume of 21,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,314. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $64.85 and a 1-year high of $113.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.