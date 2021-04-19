Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $28.78 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,760 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $28,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,135.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 571.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 32,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 28,083 shares in the last quarter.

IVE stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.98. 47,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,918. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.63. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $98.27 and a 52 week high of $145.88.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

