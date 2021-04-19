Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 334.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,858,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200,184 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for 2.5% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $38,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,067,438. The firm has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.93.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

