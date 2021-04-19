Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 235,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,817,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MT. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.81. The stock had a trading volume of 169,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,534,875. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.07.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ArcelorMittal news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of ArcelorMittal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

