Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $9,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,136,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RCD traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,778. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $71.29 and a 52-week high of $148.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.44.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

