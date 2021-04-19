Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 65,623 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983,153 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,623 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $20,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,574,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 594.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413,412 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,202.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,848,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Regions Financial by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,960 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RF traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.96. 162,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,001,741. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $22.61.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

