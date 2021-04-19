Porch Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 17,603 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 450% compared to the average volume of 3,200 call options.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of PRCH traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $13.48. 78,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,414. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72. Porch Group has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $24.41.

In other news, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $3,131,446.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $1,418,408.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

