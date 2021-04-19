Porch Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 17,603 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 450% compared to the average volume of 3,200 call options.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st.
Shares of PRCH traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $13.48. 78,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,414. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72. Porch Group has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $24.41.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Porch Group
Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.
