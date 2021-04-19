Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.77

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.77 and last traded at $50.69, with a volume of 435626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.52.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POR. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 91.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.3% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 24.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 107.3% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 9,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 44,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

