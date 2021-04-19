POSCO (PKX) to Release Earnings on Monday

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 26th.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect POSCO to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

POSCO stock opened at $77.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average of $59.28. POSCO has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

