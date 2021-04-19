PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Short Interest Update

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 981,200 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the March 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $273,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $971,907.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $61.49 on Monday. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

