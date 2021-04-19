PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of PPD to an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PPD in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on PPD in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:PPD opened at $46.27 on Monday. PPD has a fifty-two week low of $21.46 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion and a PE ratio of 308.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. PPD’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPD will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,661.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $28,139,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,492 shares of company stock worth $10,997,846 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in PPD by 2.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPD by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of PPD by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of PPD during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPD by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

