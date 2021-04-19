PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Receives $126.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at $3,746,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 5.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after buying an additional 22,747 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 260.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after buying an additional 42,385 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAH stock opened at $161.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.82. PRA Health Sciences has a one year low of $85.45 and a one year high of $162.72.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $873.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

