PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PSK has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$14.25 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PrairieSky Royalty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.77.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$13.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$7.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.08. The company has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 100.87.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$47.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 271.74%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.