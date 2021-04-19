Presima Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Presima Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Presima Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NNN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.09.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

