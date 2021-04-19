Presima Inc. Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Presima Inc. lowered its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the quarter. Highwoods Properties accounts for about 0.6% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Presima Inc. owned about 0.10% of Highwoods Properties worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,789,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth $1,526,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $6,775,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HIW traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $43.41. 1,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,506. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $45.89. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.73.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

