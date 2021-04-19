Presima Inc. Has $682,000 Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Presima Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Presima Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SITC shares. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

SITC stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 14,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 87.94 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $14.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.