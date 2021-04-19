Presima Inc. Raises Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Presima Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Sabra Health Care REIT makes up 2.2% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $16,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 518,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $2,779,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth $399,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBRA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.72. 11,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.49. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $18.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

