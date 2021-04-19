Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Pressure BioSciences stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.00. 37,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,931. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06. Pressure BioSciences has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $4.49.
Pressure BioSciences Company Profile
Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Pressure BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.