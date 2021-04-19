Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 136,900 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,900 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,118,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 527,989 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after buying an additional 5,396,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clear Channel Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.03.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $2.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a market cap of $977.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.60. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.28.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $541.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

